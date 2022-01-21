Pamela Anderson files for divorce from fifth husband

Pamela Anderson has seemingly filed for divorce after just 13 months of marriage.

The Baywatch star, 54, got married to her fifth husband bodyguard Dan Hayhurst in December 2020, after just being together for a few months.

According to a source, the actor and model “love as authentically as she lives”, adding her “pandemic whirlwind” passion had disappeared.

Anderson said at the time: “I’m exactly where I need to be – in the arms of a man who truly loves me.

“The one year together has felt like seven – like dog years.”

She and Hayhurst read each other old-fashioned vows during the ceremony on the estates of Pamela’s Vancouver island home.

Anderson gushed: “I am in love. We were married Christmas Eve with both our families’ blessing, everyone we know is happy for us.”

“I feel like I’ve come full circle,” the star added.

Anderson’s first marriage was to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in 1995 – four days after they met. It ended after three years and they had two sons, Brandon and Dylan.

She then married to musician Kid Rock from 2006 to 2007, and later that year tied the knot with Rick Salomon but split 10 weeks later.

In February 2008, the marriage was annulled on the basis of fraud.

However, the pair remarried in 2014 but divorced the following year.