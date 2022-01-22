PHOTOS: Mansha Pasha’s STUNNING Wedding Looks!

Mansha Pasha’s fashion game has improved dramatically over the course of her career. After big-screen hits like Laal Kabootar, the same can be said of her acting abilities. Do you recall Sadaf Kanwal violently mocking her dress sense on a talk show? The Pasha girl has come a long way since those insignificant roasts.

Mansha Pasha is a well-known Pakistani actress and TV host. She rose to notoriety as a result of her outstanding supporting performances in blockbuster drama serials such as Humsafar, Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Shehr-e-Zaat, and many others. The Humsafar actress began her career in 2011 and has carved out her own niche with her exceptional acting abilities. The fashion Diva was also named IPPA’s Style Icon for the year at the IPPA 2021 award event.