PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrating New Year on a Yatch

Priyanka Chopra just shared an Instagram photo from her New Year’s Eve celebrations with husband Nick Jonas. The actress appears to have started 2022 with a vacation, as she is seen cuddling up with husband Nick Jonas in a stunning photo taken from a yacht. Priyanka also expressed her gratitude for her friends and family in the caption.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never fail to impress us as a couple, and we’re sure you’ll be thrilled by how they rang in the New Year as well. Priyanka Chopra shared a series of images from her New Year’s Eve celebration with Nick Jonas. Chopra appeared to have had a wonderful start to 2022, from a photo in which she wore fashionable Happy New Year glasses to a stunning shot with Nick while she rested on his lap.

Priyanka and Nick were accompanied by Natasha Poonawalla and Cavanaugh James throughout their holiday, and in their captions, Priyanka expressed her gratitude for the former by tagging her with a love emoji and writing, “Adore you.”

According to the photos, Priyanka had a great time on New Year’s Eve, which she deserved given her busy schedule in 2021, which included the promotion of her film The Matrix Resurrections in December, as well as the completion of the shoot for her upcoming series Citadel with Richard Madden and others.

