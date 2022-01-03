Prince William’s affair with Rose Hanbury resurfaces online

Prince William is once again being dogged by rumours of an affair with Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, a former close friend of his wife Kate Middleton.

In 2019, rumours that William had cheated on Kate while she was pregnant with their third child, Prince Louis, began to circulate, prompting the prince to file a lawsuit against British tabloids.

Years later, the rumours have resurfaced on Twitter, thanks to journalist Alex Tiffin, who brought them up in response to a tweet about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the Daily Mail’s editor.

Referencing “William’s affair with the Rose lassie”, Tiffin wrote, “No amount of legal pressure is going to erase the fact Prince William had an affair with Rose Hanbury. Enjoy your evening.”

He even claimed that many have evidence of the alleged affair.

“Multiple UK news outlets have had evidence of the affair and his other comments, some even spoke of them on this site before legal threats saw them delete,” said Tiffin, before stopping his tweet spree.

Tiffin’s tweet seemingly referred to royal reporter Giles Coren’s 2019 tweet that said, “I know about the affair, everyone knows about the affair,” which was subsequently deleted.