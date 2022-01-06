Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
06th Jan, 2022. 06:53 pm

Sabeeka Imam’s latest bold photos set internet on fire

Sabeeka Imam

Sabeeka Imam, the Ramp Queen, has proven her mettle in the modelling world, which is unsurprising given her intelligence.
Given that she has been a brilliant star of the fashion world for numerous years, the British-Pakistani supermodel has many diamonds in her crown.

Sabeeka was photographed vacationing in Dubai this time, and needless to say, the diva looked like she was having the fun of her life while wearing vibrant and beautiful clothing.
On her Instagram account, she shared stunning photos from her ultra-stylish holiday, leaving her followers swooning.

 

 

Sabeeka Imam has made a name for herself as a model and has walked the runway for a number of designers. In 2014, Imam starred in the comedy-drama Queen.

 

