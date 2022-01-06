Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
07th Jan, 2022. 12:33 am

Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari set internet ablaze with their dance moves on Mayoun ceremony

Despite the recent winter rains that have lashed the city, shaadi season is still in full flow. After pictures of Saboor Aly’s dholki went viral on social media, sparking speculation that the actor was planning to marry Ali Ansari shortly, the couple recently released photos from their small mayoun celebration on their Instagram accounts.

Ali and Saboor shared charming behind-the-scenes photos from the wedding, with the bride wearing a traditional yellow gown with a contrasting crimson dupatta pinned to her head. Floral jewellery and orange bangles completed Saboor’s ensemble. In line with the traditional mayoun feel, Ali wore a white kurta and a red phulkari dupatta to the wedding.

The couple danced their hearts out in Mayoun ceremony. Have a look

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lollywood (@lollywoods_)

 

