Sadia Ghaffar officially introduces her daughter to the world

Pakistani actress Sadia Ghaffar, who got married to actor Hassan Hayat in the year 2020, has shared her daughter, Raya Hayat’s first-ever picture on social media and delighted her entire fanbase.

Sadia and Hassan embraced parenthood after welcoming their first child earlier in 2021. However, the adorable Raya Hayat received numerous love reacts and prayers from the netizens after her mother posted her first picture on Instagram.

“Happy New Year everyone. Raya Hayat Khan, Ma shaa Allah,” the Aisi Hai Tanhai star captioned her post.

Fellow celebrities including Sajal Aly, Minal Khan, Kinza Hashmi and others took to the comments section to shower Ghaffar’s baby with love and sincere wishes.

Earlier, Sadia had shared a sweet photo of the daughter with her face covered with an emoji to celebrate two months of her birth.

She wrote in the caption “MASHAA ALLAH Happy two months my daughter. For all of those who want to see RAYA, well, she looks exactly like me. she’s my xerox copy.”

Commenting on the post, Hassan Hayat said: “MASHA ALLAH!! Happy 2 months my angel; 2 months of eternal happiness, 2 months of parenthood, 2 months of unforgettable moments, 2 months of pure love, 2 months of cuteness, 2 months of being the most beautiful girl in the entire Hayat tree.”

“Daddy cannot wait to share your growing experiences with you,” he further said.

“Aur haan! Maa jaisi dikhti hai yeh to meri beti ka plus point ho gaya! I will never argue there, I am proud of you @sadiaghaffar. The MOM she deserves is the MOM the ALMIGHTY gave her.”