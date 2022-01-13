Sajal Aly looks magnificent in glamorous Bridal Wear Photo: Instagram

Actress Sajal Aly hypnotizes her fans with her hottest bridal shoot. The Alif actress looks undeniably spectacular in fashion brand Ethnic’s latest wedding collection, appropriately named “SAJAL”.

Sajal Aly converts into motivation for fashion brand Ethnic in their newest luxury collection “SAJAL”.

The tremendous collection showcases traditional beauty and is stimulated by the tale of imaginative love.

Decorated to the edge, “SAJAL” stays true to the creative love of the traditional era.

This elegant and fancy viscose choli is a faultless alignment of bold and regal with a delightful shadow of red.