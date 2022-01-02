Sana Fakhar’s Latest Dance Video Sets the Internet on Fire

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Jan, 2022. 01:30 am
Sana Fakhar

Sana Fakhar’s latest sizzling dance video has gone viral on the internet. The actress can be seen dancing her heart out at an event.

Have a look!

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Sana Fakhar is an internationally acclaimed star who is known as an actress and model in the entertainment industry. She has won the hearts of people through her acting and won the best actress award at Nigar Awards for her work in Yeh Dil Aap Ka Huwa.

The unapologetically bold and fierce Sana Fakhar ventured made her mark in the Pakistani media industry and she keeps on proving she has a lot more in store for us. This time it’s her enchanting new photoshoot that has become the talk of the town.

