Sana Fakhar’s Latest Dance Video Sets the Internet on Fire
Sana Fakhar’s latest sizzling dance video has gone viral on the internet. The actress can be seen dancing her heart out at an event.
Have a look!
View this post on Instagram
Sana Fakhar is an internationally acclaimed star who is known as an actress and model in the entertainment industry. She has won the hearts of people through her acting and won the best actress award at Nigar Awards for her work in Yeh Dil Aap Ka Huwa.
The unapologetically bold and fierce Sana Fakhar ventured made her mark in the Pakistani media industry and she keeps on proving she has a lot more in store for us. This time it’s her enchanting new photoshoot that has become the talk of the town.
Read More
Yasir Shah's Pictures with Lahore Based TikTok Star Alizeh Shah Goes Viral
Pakistani cricketer Yasir Shah's picture with Lahore based tiktok star Alizeh Shah...
From Saba Qamar to Ayesha Omar, BOLD and SIZZLING Pictures that rocked the internet in 2021
Saba Qamar , better known by her stage name Saba Qamar, is a...
Countering extremism musically: Music academy in Parachinar breaks new ground, challenges taboos
The place that was once the centre of sectarian violence and military...
PHOTOS: Sunny Leone Welcomes The New Year In Style
It's all about happiness and positive sentiments at the start of the...
Ranveer Singh shares first selfie of 2022
Ranveer Singh, the Bollywood star, rang in the New Year with a...