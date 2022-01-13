Pakistani actress Sana Javed, who was recently honoured with a Golden Visa by the UAE government, has her own doppelgänger and they have an eerie resemblance.

A woman, who runs her own business of Kids branded clothes, undoubtedly has an eerie resemblance to Sana Javed. The pictures of the doppelganger are doing rounds all over the internet and the netizens are in shock.

From the facial features, such as the eyes and the smile, the similarities are uncanny!

While the lookalike is quite similar to the Khaani actress, fans thought they both were actually the same. A user wrote: “actually thought they were the same person”.

“They do resemble a lot …Just opened her profile Mashallah she is super talented as,” another chimed in.

Sana Javed, considered one of Pakistan’s acclaimed actresses, began her career debut with the drama serial Sher-e-Zaat. She has gained immense recognition with her impeccable acting skills and screen performances.

In 2021, she tied the knot to singer Umair Jaswal during lockdown after dating eachother for a very long time.

On the work front, Sana Javed is currently seen in the drama serial Aye Musht-e-Khaak opposite Feroze Khan.