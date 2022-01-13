Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Jan, 2022. 12:23 pm

Sana Javed’s lookalike takes the internet by storm; netizens surprised by resemblance

Sana Javed doppelganger

Pakistani actress Sana Javed, who was recently honoured with a Golden Visa by the UAE government, has her own doppelgänger and they have an eerie resemblance.

A woman, who runs her own business of Kids branded clothes, undoubtedly has an eerie resemblance to Sana Javed. The pictures of the doppelganger are doing rounds all over the internet and the netizens are in shock.

Take A Look:

Sana Javed doppelganger

From the facial features, such as the eyes and the smile, the similarities are uncanny!

Sana Javed doppelganger

While the lookalike is quite similar to the Khaani actress, fans thought they both were actually the same. A user wrote: “actually thought they were the same person”.

“They do resemble a lot …Just opened her profile Mashallah she is super talented as,” another chimed in.

Sana Javed, considered one of Pakistan’s acclaimed actresses, began her career debut with the drama serial Sher-e-Zaat. She has gained immense recognition with her impeccable acting skills and screen performances.

In 2021, she tied the knot to singer Umair Jaswal during lockdown after dating eachother for a very long time.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sana Javed (@sanajaved.official)

On the work front, Sana Javed is currently seen in the drama serial Aye Musht-e-Khaak opposite Feroze Khan.

