Sang-e-Mah to premier first episode in cinemas

03rd Jan, 2022. 11:36 pm
The much-awaited drama Sang-e-Mah is all set to get a cinematic premiere on January 7. The drama’s star-studded cast includes Kubra Khan, Sania Saeed, Naumaan Ijaz, Mikaal Zulfiqar, singer Atif Aslam, Hania Aamir, and Zaviyar Ejaz. It’s a sequel to 2016’s Sang-e-Mar Mar, directed by Saife Hassan.

Atif Aslam is going to make his first dramatic debut in Sang-e-Mah, and his fans will now see him acting. Not only this, but he has also sung the OST for the upcoming TV drama Sang e Mah’, which has already gained the likeness of the fans.

Turning to Instagram, Atif shared the poster of the drama and wrote, “Screening the first episode SOON IN CINEMA’s across Pakistan.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Atif Aslam (@atifaslam)

The drama is being shot in the lovely Dadar Jabori area of KPK, Pakistan. Fans are eagerly waiting for the drama.

