Sang-e-Mah to premier first episode in cinemas
The much-awaited drama Sang-e-Mah is all set to get a cinematic premiere on January 7. The drama’s star-studded cast includes Kubra Khan, Sania Saeed, Naumaan Ijaz, Mikaal Zulfiqar, singer Atif Aslam, Hania Aamir, and Zaviyar Ejaz. It’s a sequel to 2016’s Sang-e-Mar Mar, directed by Saife Hassan.
Atif Aslam is going to make his first dramatic debut in Sang-e-Mah, and his fans will now see him acting. Not only this, but he has also sung the OST for the upcoming TV drama ‘Sang e Mah’, which has already gained the likeness of the fans.
Raed more: Hania Aamir shares BTS clicks from the set of ‘Sang-e-Mah’
Turning to Instagram, Atif shared the poster of the drama and wrote, “Screening the first episode SOON IN CINEMA’s across Pakistan.”
View this post on Instagram
The drama is being shot in the lovely Dadar Jabori area of KPK, Pakistan. Fans are eagerly waiting for the drama.
[embepdost slug=”atif-aslam-starrer-sang-e-mah-ost-released/”]
Read More
Newlyweds Areeba Habib and Sadian at Qawali night happening now!
Newlyweds Areeba Habib and her husband Sadian Imran, who tied the knot last...
Hareem Shah private video with her husband sparks outrage
Hareem Shah is a famous TikToker and social media sensation who rose...
'I used to feel awful earlier, had to face my family,' Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan recently stated in an interview that negative news no longer...
Throwback Alizeh Shah to Hareem Shah: Dance Videos that rocked the internet in 2021
TikTok star and social media sensation Hareem Shah and Alizeh, who often...
Arjun Kapoor gives a befitting reply to the internet trolls on the 12-year age gap with gf Malaika Arora
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are often the topics of internet trollers...