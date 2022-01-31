Sharmila Faruqui sent an 50 million defamation notice to Nadia Khan

On Saturday, the legal team of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) legislator submitted an Rs50 million defamation notice. This notice is against prominent television personality Nadia Khan by Sharmila Faruqui over her viral video involving the latter’s mother.

The notice reads that Nadia posted a “defamatory video” on her Youtube channel. In which she “violated her mother Anisa Farooqi’s privacy and insulted her over her makeup look.”

Nadia has 15 days to recant her words, apologize, and pay Rs50 million in compensation, according to the notice.

The issue occurred when Nadia engage Anisa Farooqi in a dialogue for a video. In which she ‘compliments’ her makeup and sense of style. Sharmila and many viewers were offended by the remarks, believing Nadia was being sarcastic. She called it a farce and that she would take legal action against the host. Sharmila also filed a complaint with the FIA against Nadia later that day.

Anisa had been approached by Nadia at a wedding and she asked her, “Do you have a cosmetic artist? It’s just stunning!” While she explained that she does it herself, the host-cum-actor asked where she learned it. To which Anisa credited her daughter Sharmila. Similarly, Nadia complimented Anisa on her fashion sense, jewelry, and makeup.

While Anisa accepted all compliments and queries without questioning Nadia’s motives. Nadia even provided clarification in response, However, it appears Farooqui is certain Nadia did not mean good.