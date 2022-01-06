Sumbul Iqbal dazzles in a regal maroon saree, in her latest photographs.

Sumbul Iqbal Khan is a Pakistani model and television actress. She has made her limited but the quality amount of work in the drama industry and her performance in the drama has always impressed her supporters.

Sumbul recently shined in a velvet maroon saree with high heels and a natural makeup look.

Sneak peek here!

She’s also known for her fashionable demeanor and upbeat outlook on life. In only a few minutes, her photos earned hundreds of likes and praises from her followers.

Khan maintains a daily social media presence to communicate with her fans and followers, and she frequently demonstrates how to be a glam queen.