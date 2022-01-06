Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 01:31 am

Sumbul Iqbal dazzles in a regal maroon saree, in her latest photographs.

Sumbul Iqbal Photo: Instagram

Sumbul Iqbal Khan is a Pakistani model and television actress. She has made her limited but the quality amount of work in the drama industry and her performance in the drama has always impressed her supporters.

Sumbul recently shined in a velvet maroon saree with high heels and a natural makeup look.

Sneak peek here!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sumbuliqbalkhan (@sumbuliqbalkhan)

She’s also known for her fashionable demeanor and upbeat outlook on life. In only a few minutes, her photos earned hundreds of likes and praises from her followers.

Khan maintains a daily social media presence to communicate with her fans and followers, and she frequently demonstrates how to be a glam queen.

 

Read More

33 mins ago
Kylie Jenner flaunts her baby bump in a glowing photoshoot

Kylie Jenner is currently expecting her second child, and she's keeping her...
34 mins ago
Throwback to when Alizeh Shah wears strapless gown at HAS

Alizeh Shah has been in the gossip for her dressing and dance...
39 mins ago
THROWBACK: Hania Aamir raises the temperature in a strapless gown, see photos

Hania Aamir, a renowned name in the Pakistani media industry, has yet...
45 mins ago
THROWBACK: Saboor Aly’s dance video breaks the internet

Saboor Aly, the Lollywood diva, has responded to the viral video and...
51 mins ago
Rajkummar Rao warns his followers about a fraudster using his name

Versatile actor of Bollywood Rajkummar Rao has cautioned his fans and friends...
58 mins ago
Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari set internet ablaze with their dance moves on Mayoun ceremony

Despite the recent winter rains that have lashed the city, shaadi season...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Nokia C100
13 mins ago
Nokia C100 Price in Pakistan, Specifications, Release Date

 Nokia C100 price in Pakistan The Nokia C100 is likely to cost...
Kylie Jenner
33 mins ago
Kylie Jenner flaunts her baby bump in a glowing photoshoot

Kylie Jenner is currently expecting her second child, and she's keeping her...
Alizeh Shah
34 mins ago
Throwback to when Alizeh Shah wears strapless gown at HAS

Alizeh Shah has been in the gossip for her dressing and dance...
Hollywood director Peter Bogdanovich dies aged 82
38 mins ago
Hollywood director Peter Bogdanovich dies aged 82

Peter Bogdanovich, the acclaimed New Hollywood director of "The Last Picture Show,"...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600