Sundal Khattak dancing video goes viral on social media

TikTok star Sundal Khattak, who rose to prominence on social media with her viral videos, is the best friend of famed TiToker Hareem Shah. They both started their careers together with TikTok videos on social media.

In the video, Sundal can be seen grooving to the beat, for which she faced criticism from her fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sundal Khattak (@sundalkhattakofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sundal Khattak (@sundalkhattakofficial)

Sundal recently received harsh criticism for her inappropriate TikTok video, which she posted on her Instagram account. She usually shares videos on social media to entertain their fans.