Taapse Pannu’s Looop Lapeta all set to release on February 4

Looop Lapeta is the Bollywood’s adaptation of Run Lola Run. Image: Instagram

Taapsee Pannu starrer Looop Lapeta gets a date for its release on Netflix.

The motion poster of the film was revealed a few days back while the date for its release is February 4, 2022, as disclosed by the actress herself.

The fans were all excited for the release and as the word goes, the film will be an adventurous one that will surely grip the fans with its enthralling story.

Looop Lapeta is Bollywood’s adaptation of Run Lola Run and Pannu will be playing the role of Savi.

The actress also took to her Twitter and wrote a few lines about her boyfriend in the movie Jholer.