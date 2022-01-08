Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Jan, 2022. 03:24 pm

Taapse Pannu’s Looop Lapeta all set to release on February 4

Looop Lapeta is the Bollywood’s adaptation of Run Lola Run. Image: Instagram

Taapsee Pannu starrer Looop Lapeta gets a date for its release on Netflix.

The motion poster of the film was revealed a few days back while the date for its release is February 4, 2022, as disclosed by the actress herself.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Read more: Taapsee Pannu reveals she got her curly hair chemically straightened twice

The fans were all excited for the release and as the word goes, the film will be an adventurous one that will surely grip the fans with its enthralling story.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Looop Lapeta is Bollywood’s adaptation of Run Lola Run and Pannu will be playing the role of Savi.

Read more: Taapsee Pannu highlights difference between bikini body and athletic body

The actress also took to her Twitter and wrote a few lines about her boyfriend in the movie Jholer.

Read More

9 mins ago
Hareem Farooq and Osman Khalid Butt's dance video viral on social media

Leading Pakistani actor Osman Khalid Butt and Actress Hareem Farooq's dance video...
35 mins ago
Karachiites be ready! As Karachi eat's festival is back in town

It's that time of year again, foodies! Karachi Eat food festival is...
51 mins ago
Shehzad Roy pays tribute to frontline workers of Coronavirus in his new song: Maula Vey

Shehzad Roy, a singer, and activist is known for using his musical...
15 hours ago
Fourt Episode of BOL Entertainment’s most anticipated show “BOL House” Premiered - WATCH

Fourth Episode of BOL Entertainment’s show “BOL House” premiered on Friday 7th January...
15 hours ago
Ali Ansari Kisses Saboor Aly in Nikah ceremony! WATCH VIDEO

Wedding bells are ringing for Pakistani actors Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari,...
15 hours ago
Zara Noor Abbas shares a way to donate old sweaters to homeless

Pakistani actor, Zara Noor Abbas has highlighted an easy way to donate...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

2 mins ago
Watch: Actress Katrina Kaif gets papped at airport

Ever since her lavish wedding with longtime boyfriend Vicky Kaushal last month,...
5 mins ago
Shehzad Roy’s new video song ‘Maula Vey’ is out

Wonderful news for the music enthusiasts in Pakistan, as singer and social...
7 mins ago
Watch: Videos from Hiba Qadir and Arez Ahmed’s Nikkah event

Hiba Qadir and Arez Ahmed tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah...
9 mins ago
Hareem Farooq and Osman Khalid Butt’s dance video viral on social media

Leading Pakistani actor Osman Khalid Butt and Actress Hareem Farooq's dance video...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600