Talk of the town

Mehwish Hayat, Nimra Bucha join Fawad Khan for Ms. Marvel

The Disney Plus limited series, Ms. Marvel, is poised to undergo reshoots with Fawad Khan on the cast. But rumours of another Pakistani actor joining the cast have been making rounds on social media and turns out one but apparently two mainstream actors are joining the cast, the first member being NImra Bucha and the second one being Mehwish Hayat. And this has only peaked our excitement for one of the most-anticipated superhero series being released this year.

Javed Iqbal all set to premiere on 28 January

Earlier scheduled to release on 24 December, 2021, Javed Iqbal is all set to be the year’s first cinematic release on 28 January. The film will trace the story of the man who sexually abused and killed more than 100 children in Lahore, Pakistan, between 1998 and 1999. Not only did this psychopath torture and murder the children but also butchered and dissolved their bodies in acid to get rid of the evidence. Playing the psychopath, Yasir Hussain urged his fans to not come alone to the premiere. Playing the cop on his case, Ayesha Omar will be seen in an attire like never before and we’re hoping the film doesn’t disappoint!