09th Jan, 2022. 09:20 am

The Photographer: Tapu Javeri

Tapu Javeri is no ordinary man, he is an ace celebrity/fashion photographer, budding entrepreneur, jewelry designer, and radio jockey. Son of jeweler Hassan Ali Mohammad Javeri and Ayesha Javeri, his roots stretch all the way to his ancestors who were court jewelers to the Nawabs of Kutch. His first photograph was published in a leading newspaper at the age of nine and its safe to say that the veteran photographer excels at everything he does. With a career spanning over more than three decades, he is often credited as a “pioneer” of photography and painting in Pakistan.

“Tapulicious”, his line is an evolution of photo-manipulations who take inspiration from the streets in order to create some hip wearable art. One glance at his work and you will notice that his love for painting is predominately present in his photos montages, especially in the hues of brown and blue. However, with the passage of time, he has indubitably dabbled in other crafts besides jewelry items and art pieces. Upon testing positive for Covid-19, Tapu sent replaced his lenses and cameras with soaps and suds, indulging in a new hobby. The ever experimental artist’s Instagram feed is now filled with vibrant soap stories that really make us think, is there anything he can’t do? His mantra: “life is long enough to do everything you desire” — means he’ll never give you a lame excuse for falling short on expectations.

