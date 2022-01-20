This is why Sia wanted to end her life!

Australian singer and songwriter Sia revealed that she wanted to end her life because of her debut film Music. She faced immense criticism for the film and decided to end her life but Kathy Griffin saved her life.

In her recent interview with the New York Times, the Unstoppable singer said that she “was suicidal and relapsed and went to rehab” when her film was released.

The artist had received a lot of flak for casting a neurotypical actress, Maddie Zeigler, in the lead role of a nonverbal autistic adolescent.

The autism community, which criticized the film’s representation of autism, did not warmly welcome the film.

When the film received two Golden Globe nominations in 2021, the reaction became even more intense.