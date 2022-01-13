Throwback: Alizeh Shah wears strapless gown at HAS

Throwback to when Alizeh Shah wears strapless gown at HAS

Alizeh Shah is a Pakistani actress. Her performance as Palwasha in Ishq Tamasha earned her the Hum Award for Best Television Sensation. She has 3.9Million follower’s on her Instagram.

She has been in the gossip for her dressing and dance moves which promptly gets the attention of netizens and it gets viral. Shah’s surely knows how to be in the news for a long time and become more famous day by day.

In the viral video, Alizeh can be seen black strapless gown.

Have a Look!