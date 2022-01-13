Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

13th Jan, 2022. 05:18 pm

Throwback: Alizeh Shah wears strapless gown at HAS

Alizeh Shah

Throwback to when Alizeh Shah wears strapless gown at HAS

Alizeh Shah is a Pakistani actress. Her performance as Palwasha in Ishq Tamasha earned her the Hum Award for Best Television Sensation. She has 3.9Million follower’s on her Instagram.

She has been in the gossip for her dressing and dance moves which promptly gets the attention of netizens and it gets viral. Shah’s surely knows how to be in the news for a long time and become more famous day by day.

In the viral video, Alizeh can be seen black strapless gown.

Also checkThrowback: Alizeh Shah’s killer dance moves sets the internet on fire

Have a Look!

Alizeh Shah

Alizeh Shah never disappointed with her style choices and continues to give significant design motivation through her outfits.

Social media star and stunning personality Alizeh Shah, who has been in the gossip for her bold outfits and dance videos that immediately catches the eye of netizens and went viral.

Read More

28 mins ago
Lata Mangeshkar is out of danger but will still be monitered

Lata Mangeshkar, the legendary Bollywood playback singer who was brought to a...
37 mins ago
Suhana Khan reacts to BFF Ananya Panday’s new pics in swimsuit

Ananya Panday, an actor, posted a series of images of herself on...
42 mins ago
Aquaman star Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet are parting ways after 16 years

After over sixteen years of being together, the Aquaman actor Jason Momoa...
1 hour ago
Sarah Khan shares adorable clicks with her little bundle of joy

Actress Sarah Khan and her little Alyana are treating fans with their...
1 hour ago
Kylie Jenner becomes first woman to reach 300M followers on Instagram

Despite having a quiet presence on Instagram over the previous several months,...
1 hour ago
Mouni Roy flaunts her toned abs amid wedding rumours

Rumors about Mouni Roy's wedding are circulating. According to rumours, the actress...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

38 seconds ago
Immediate steps must be taken to control inflation: Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday demanded the government...
11 mins ago
Ben Affleck revealed that Justice Leaque was the worst experience for him

For DC fans, the coming together of some of the world's greatest...
Sunny Leone
24 mins ago
Sunny Leone Shares New Video From Maldives Trip

Sunny Leone is currently in the Maldives, where she is making memories...
Ananya Panday wears bikini set
25 mins ago
Ananya Panday sizzles in colourful bikini set; see pictures

Bollywood's rising star Ananya Panday raised has raised the temperatures with her...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600