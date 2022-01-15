Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk

16th Jan, 2022. 12:33 am

Throwback: Salman Khan talks about Sushmita being rude to him

Throwback: Salman Khan talks about Sushmita being rude to him Photo: Instagram

Salman Khan reminisced about his first meeting with Sushmita Sen, with whom he shared screen time in multiple flicks. Salman reveals in an old video message to Sushmita that she was nasty to him when they met for the first time.

Salman explained the event by saying that he kept Sushmita waiting on the sets of Biwi No 1, which looks to be David Dhawan’s film. Sushmita reportedly reacted angrily after he arrived two hours late and introduced himself to her. Salman’s video message was shown on an old edition of Farooq Shaikh’s show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, which had Sushmita as a guest.

Sharing his memories with Sushmita, he said: “One day I turn up late on sets, on the first day of shooting, at 11 o’clock. Sushmita Sen was there since 9 o’clock in the morning. So the moment I went to the sets and said ‘Hi Sush’ – that was the first time I was meeting Sush – ‘Hi Sush, how are you Sush? Salman’. And she just shakes my hand, she does ‘huh’ (with a side-eye) and she walks away.”

“So I turned and asked David (Dhawan), ‘What’s her problem, man? Why’s she giving me attitude?’ He says ‘She’s been ready with make-up here since 9 o’clock. That means she had to wake up at 7. I said. ‘That’s not my problem. I told you that I was gonna be (here) around 11-11:30.’ And then that was our first meeting,” he added.

Salman, who is close friends with Sushmita, also opend up about a sincere gesture of her during the film’s shoot: “There’s one thing that I really like about this girl sitting right in front is that she’s got a big heart. I remember that when we were shooting for Biwi No 1 in Miami. You know people do that on other people’s expenditure but out here, she herself hired a limousine and took her whole staff and went to a nightclub. (She ordered) the best of champagne and the best of dinner, and everybody was really happy. And she does these things quite a lot.”

Salman ended the video message by saying: “Alright, take it easy and don’t laugh that loud or if you’re getting emotional right now, there’s no need to get emotional.” Sushmita, smiling all the way, replied: “He’s such a sweetheart.”

