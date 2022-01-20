Throwback: TikTok famed Hareem Shah’s swimming video goes viral, watch
Throwback when Pakistan’s controversial TikToker and model Hareem Shah, swimming video went viral on the internet.
Hareem Shah was in Turkey on a vacation. She had shared a video of herself while swimming on her Instagram account.
Have a look:
In the viral video, Hareem Shah can be seen swimming in the pool in a black tee-shirt.
Earlier, Hareem also shared multiple videos while shopping in Turkey.
