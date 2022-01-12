Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

12th Jan, 2022. 07:19 pm

Ushna Shah shares a fan moment with Shahid Afridi, ‘Lala Ney Dil Jeet Liya’

Ushna Shah

Ushna Shah met Shahid Afridi

Ushna Shah, the actress from ‘Parizaad,’ met the cricket icon on a trip to Lahore. She compliments former cricket legend Shahid Afridi, calling him “Pakistan’s biggest star” and “so humble.”

“Lala ney dil jeet liya,” stated the Parizaad actress, referring to Shahid Afridi’s words of encouragement and duas (Lala won my heart).

Shahid Afridi is a cricketer whose name is linked with the sport. With his exhilarating and explosive brand of cricket, Afridi, dubbed ‘Boom Boom,’ enthralled fans all over the world.

Ushna revealed she was on her way to Lahore to shoot a film when she met ‘Lala’ on her Twitter account. Afridi, though, was not the only cricketer she met. Ushna shared a photo of Pakistan women’s team spinner Sadia Iqbal on social media. Ushna Shah, ironically, is going to play a “leg-spinner” in the upcoming mystery project!

Read More

32 mins ago
Ananya Panday shares pictures in swimsuit as Suahana goes 'Wow'

Ananya Panday, an actor, posted a series of images of herself on...
35 mins ago
Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar set to tie the knot on January 27

The rumoured wedding of actress Mouni Roy and her beau Suraj Nambiar...
41 mins ago
Siddharth’s apologize to Saina Nehwal for the provocative tweet

Actor Siddharth is being accused of being sexist and making remarks against...
45 mins ago
Arjun Kapoor Opnes Up on ‘Shady Rumours’ of His Breakup With Malaika Arora

In their utopia, everything is perfect! In an Instagram post, Arjun Kapoor...
48 mins ago
Arjun Kapoor slams the breakup rumors with a romantic photo

Actor Arjun Kapoor rejected all rumors about his breakup with actress-turned-television personality...
58 mins ago
Inquiry starts against Hareem Shah on money laundering charges

Hareem Shah, a TikToker, has posted a video of herself in which...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

slaps
51 seconds ago
Policewoman slaps a man after his bike mistakenly sprays mud on her

In this clip, a man is seen bending over with a towel...
Bilal Yasin
3 mins ago
Lahore Police arrest shooters involved in attack on MPA Bilal Yasin

LAHORE: Lahore Police on Wednesday arrested shooters involved in the attack on...
Parizaad
3 mins ago
Will Parizaad Get a Happy Ending with RJ Annie?

As we prepare for the finale of the popular drama Parizaad, it...
Iran, Syria determined to enhance trade, economic cooperation: ministers
9 mins ago
Iran, Syria determined to enhance trade, economic cooperation: ministers

TEHRAN, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Iran's Transportation Minister Rostam Qassemi has said...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600