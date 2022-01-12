Ushna Shah, the actress from ‘Parizaad,’ met the cricket icon on a trip to Lahore. She compliments former cricket legend Shahid Afridi, calling him “Pakistan’s biggest star” and “so humble.”

“Lala ney dil jeet liya,” stated the Parizaad actress, referring to Shahid Afridi’s words of encouragement and duas (Lala won my heart).

On a flight with @SAfridiOfficial bhai. Hands down the biggest star in Pakistan yet so humble. Blessed me with encouragement & duas & SO gracious & kind to everyone who would come up to him, especially children.

Lala ney dil jeet liya 🇵🇰 👍 — Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) January 11, 2022

Shahid Afridi is a cricketer whose name is linked with the sport. With his exhilarating and explosive brand of cricket, Afridi, dubbed ‘Boom Boom,’ enthralled fans all over the world.

Ushna revealed she was on her way to Lahore to shoot a film when she met ‘Lala’ on her Twitter account. Afridi, though, was not the only cricketer she met. Ushna shared a photo of Pakistan women’s team spinner Sadia Iqbal on social media. Ushna Shah, ironically, is going to play a “leg-spinner” in the upcoming mystery project!