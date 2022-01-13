Usman Mukhtar drops first look from his upcoming crime thriller

Pakistan’s talented actor Usman Mukhtar, who after magic with his impeccable acting skills, is all set to hit the big screen with an upcoming film.

Taking to Instagram, the Anaa actor dropped the first look from his upcoming film in which will be essaying the role of a police officer. “Sarmad Zaman SSP (2022),” he captioned the post.

The upcoming crime thriller, also starring actress Ushna Shah, is made under the banner of Dareechay Films and the shooting will begin soon in Lahore.

Speaking about the film, Mukhtar had shared, “I am so happy to be a part of this project and it’s something we have discussed for some years with Zaheer (Bhai). Really hope the audience will enjoy what we have been working on.”

On the other hand, the superstar will also be seen next to acclaimed actress Sanam Saeed in Umro Ayyar, Pakistan’s first Urdu comic book turned into a film.

The film, all set to hit the cinemas in 2022, describes fantasy, magic and adventure from century-old Persian folklore.

It also stars Usman Mukhtar, Faran Tahir, Ali Kazmi, Sanam Saeed, Simi Rael, Osama Karamat, Sana Fakhar and Menzar Sehbai.