Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

13th Jan, 2022. 09:46 am

Usman Mukhtar drops first look from his upcoming crime thriller

Usman Mukhtar crime thriller first look

Pakistan’s talented actor Usman Mukhtar, who after magic with his impeccable acting skills, is all set to hit the big screen with an upcoming film.

Taking to Instagram, the Anaa actor dropped the first look from his upcoming film in which will be essaying the role of a police officer. “Sarmad Zaman SSP (2022),” he captioned the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Usman Mukhtar Official (@mukhtarhoonmein)

Also Read: Wedding bells: Usman Mukhtar begins wedding festivities with intimate Mayun event

The upcoming crime thriller, also starring actress Ushna Shah, is made under the banner of Dareechay Films and the shooting will begin soon in Lahore.

Speaking about the film, Mukhtar had shared, “I am so happy to be a part of this project and it’s something we have discussed for some years with Zaheer (Bhai). Really hope the audience will enjoy what we have been working on.”

On the other hand, the superstar will also be seen next to acclaimed actress Sanam Saeed in Umro Ayyar, Pakistan’s first Urdu comic book turned into a film.

The film, all set to hit the cinemas in 2022, describes fantasy, magic and adventure from century-old Persian folklore.

It also stars Usman Mukhtar, Faran Tahir, Ali Kazmi, Sanam Saeed, Simi Rael, Osama Karamat, Sana Fakhar and Menzar Sehbai.

Read More

8 hours ago
Ali Gul Pir and Azeemah Nakhoda are officially engaged; See Photos

Ali Gul Pir is a Pakistani musician and stand-up performer. He started...
8 hours ago
Parizaad Episode 26 Review – Parizaad Latest Episode

Parizaad Episode 26 Review Parizaad continues to be an engrossing tale that...
8 hours ago
Nadia Khan looks spectacular at Saboor’s Wedding

The new couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari's star-studded wedding celebrations are...
9 hours ago
Saboor Aly radiates in a pre-wedding mehndi shoot

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari, is a renowned couple, they recently got married...
9 hours ago
Ayesha Omar gives new meaning to elegance; See Photos

Ayesha Omar, a well-known fashionista and performer, she was recently photographed wearing a...
9 hours ago
Throwback Video of Katrina Kaif cleaning utensils and cooking food GOES VIRAL

A throwback video of Katrina Kaif cleaning utensils and cooking food has...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

south korea
1 min ago
S.Korea reports 4,167 more COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- South Korea reported 4,167 more cases of...
Hareem Shah
48 mins ago
FLASHBACK: Hareem Shah dances in a hotel room, watch video

Controversial TikToker and social media sensation Hareem Shah’s throwback dance video has...
USD TO PKR
1 hour ago
USD to PKR: Latest Dollar Rate in Pakistan today On, 13th Jan 2022

USD to PKR: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR)...
Currency rates in Pakistan
3 hours ago
Currency rate in Pakistan – 13th January 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 13th  January 2022, Check updated...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600