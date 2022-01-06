Usman Mukhtar to play a role of police officer opposite Ushna Shah in a new crime thriller

After the fame of dramas Sinf e Aahan and Hum Kahan Ke Sachy Thy, Usman Mukhtar is ruling the fan’s heart. Now we will be seeing the heartthrob with Ushna Shah in their first film together.

Even though the name is not revealed yet we know that Usman will play as a police officer opposite Ushna through a press release. The film is not only the couple’s first film together but Zaheeruddin is also making his directorial debut with it. The shoot is expected to begin in Lahore this month only.

“I am very happy to be a part of this project. It’s something that we have been discussing for years with Zaheer Bhai,” said Usman.

“Really hope that the audience will enjoy what we have been working on, he added.”

This will be Usman’s fourth film. He had roles in Janaan, Parchi and Umro Ayyar (releasing soon).

Whereas, Ushna is Starring in an ongoing drama serial Paarizad, which is a massive hit amongst fans.