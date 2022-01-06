Usman Mukhtar to play a role of police officer opposite Ushna Shah in a new crime thriller

Web Desk BOL News

06th Jan, 2022. 02:41 pm

After the fame of dramas Sinf e Aahan and Hum Kahan Ke Sachy Thy, Usman Mukhtar is ruling the fan’s heart. Now we will be seeing the heartthrob with Ushna Shah in their first film together.

Even though the name is not revealed yet we know that Usman will play as a police officer opposite Ushna through a press release. The film is not only the couple’s first film together but Zaheeruddin is also making his directorial debut with it. The shoot is expected to begin in Lahore this month only.

Read more: VIDEO: Usman Mukhtar Impressed By Sajal Aly’s Acting

“I am very happy to be a part of this project. It’s something that we have been discussing for years with Zaheer Bhai,” said Usman.

“Really hope that the audience will enjoy what we have been working on, he added.”

This will be Usman’s fourth film. He had roles in Janaan, Parchi and Umro Ayyar (releasing soon).

Read more: Ushna Shah calls out people who accuse her of faking a foreign accent

Whereas, Ushna is Starring in an ongoing drama serial Paarizad, which is a massive hit amongst fans.

