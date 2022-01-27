Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 12:21 am

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan pair-up for romantic project

Bollywood actors  Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are preparing to work together for the first time in Laxmi Utekar’s untitled project. Since the filming began in Indore, the duo has been providing behind-the-scenes photos and videos to their fans.

The two stars took to Instagram on Thursday, January 27, to tease fans and followers with a romantic still from the upcoming film with a lengthy caption to go with it.

“Naam mein kya rakha hai, abhi toh wrap hua hai!!! Thank you to the entire team for such an amazing experience.” he captioned.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

“Each day of filming this beautiful story has been memorable for me. Going to miss you guys terribly and all the madness involved. Also, a very big thank you to the wonderful people of Indore who have been so cooperative and full of love. Thank You!” he added.

