Actor and host Nadia Khan has finally broken silence over her online feud with politician Sharmila Faruqi who filed a case against Khan with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime.

The Zun Mureed actress along with her husband uploaded a video statement to her YouTube channel as she addresseD the recent controversy regarding Sharmila Faruqi and her mother.

She said: “We’ve always been taught that if you want to make the elderly happy, you can do it by praising them, giving them time and importance,” she began.

“Now should I have asked her about personal questions in the video? No. I asked her about things that make her happy. That’s what happens too, tell me honestly, whenever you go to a wedding, don’t you say,” Auntie your dress is so pretty, your makeup is so nice, your hair is so nice? Where did you get this look from? I want to go there too.'”

“I, out of respect and love praised her. I really like women who take care of themselves at all ages. She wore makeup, decked up a red dress, she made an effort to get ready. She has come to the wedding. She is alone.”

“Go watch the video again and let me know if the words I have used in the video are offensive in any way,” concluded Nadia before urging fans to not act upon false perceptions.

To note, the PPP leader had angrily reacted to Khan’s video, apparently mocking the politician’s mother.

In the viral video, Khan can be seen sarcastically praising Anisa, the mother of Sharmila Faruqi, for the bold makeup she wore at a wedding.

However, the clip enraged Sharmila, who in turn, decided to pursue legal action against Nadia.