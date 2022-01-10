Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 07:43 pm

Watch Sania Mirza proves she’s full of self-confidence & humor

Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza’s TikToks

Sania Mirza’s latest reels have had us break out laughing, as they edge towards being overly sweet while yet being entertaining.

Sania Mirza, a professional wrestler, likes to keep her internet game on point by releasing engaging videos and photographs on a regular basis. This time, she’s shared two reels that have turned dreary Mondays into something to look forward to.

Sania has reflected on occasions where we are dressed to impress but others call us “extra” in the first reel, and she has the perfect remedy for this.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

In another scene, Sania uses an adorably cute technique to reflect on how quickly Mondays pass. “I sleep, I wakey wakey, and it’s Monday again,” says one character in the video.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

