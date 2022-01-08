Watch: Videos from Hiba Qadir and Arez Ahmed’s Nikkah event
Hiba Qadir and Arez Ahmed tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah ceremony and a few more videos from their fairytale event are up on social media.
The actress dorned a beautiful white bridal attire with traditional white pearl jewelry.
The newlyweds could be seen beaming with happiness in the videos that are making rounds on social media.
Let’s have a look at a few more videos of the Nikkah event:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
