Watch: Videos from Hiba Qadir and Arez Ahmed’s Nikkah event

Hiba and Arez beams with happiness on their big day. Image: Instagram

Hiba Qadir and Arez Ahmed tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah ceremony and a few more videos from their fairytale event are up on social media.

The actress dorned a beautiful white bridal attire with traditional white pearl jewelry.

The newlyweds could be seen beaming with happiness in the videos that are making rounds on social media.

Let’s have a look at a few more videos of the Nikkah event:

