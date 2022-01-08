Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Jan, 2022. 03:17 pm

Watch: Videos from Hiba Qadir and Arez Ahmed’s Nikkah event

Hiba and Arez beams with happiness on their big day. Image: Instagram

Hiba Qadir and Arez Ahmed tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah ceremony and a few more videos from their fairytale event are up on social media.

The actress dorned a beautiful white bridal attire with traditional white pearl jewelry.

Read more: Hiba Bukhari & Arez Ahmed tie the knot in a minimalistic nikkah

The newlyweds could be seen beaming with happiness in the videos that are making rounds on social media.

Let’s have a look at a few more videos of the Nikkah event:

Read more: WATCH: Newlyweds Hiba Bukhari & Arez Ahmed beam with happiness

 

