What to Watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Stan, BINGE,Disney+ and AppleTV+

From January 17 to January 23, 2022, everything worth watching on Netflix, Stan, BINGE, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV+.

Too Hot to Handle S3 (19th)

Hey, remember that programme where they put a bunch of attractive individuals on a remote island and then make them not root for each other for cash prizes? The third season of competitive monetized celibacy has here, and, well, it’s a doozy. If that’s your thing, we won’t judge you (well, maybe a little).

Heavenly Bites Mexico (19th)

Is there any dish that compares to Mexican cuisine? How about an entire television show dedicated to the many and diverse delights of that supreme cuisine, featuring a wide range of meals and mouth-watering delicacies? While eating a couple of burritos, watch it.

The Royal Treatment (20th)

A New York hairdresser jumps at the chance to work at the wedding of a handsome prince in this charming-looking rom-com. Hmmm… we’re curious if those two wacky kids will end up together. To discover out, you’ll have to see the film!

Munich: The Edge of War (21st)

Jeremy Irons and George MacKay star in this sumptuous and exquisite wartime drama that expertly combines history and fiction. If you’re looking for something a little more historical, this is a good place to start.

Ozark S4 (21st)

Ozark began as a modest little show, branded “Breaking Bad on steroids.” However, it has evolved into a dark, deep, and suspenseful drama with some outstanding performances throughout the years. The first seven (of fourteen) episodes are now available in the fourth and final season of the show. We can’t wait to get started!

STAN

Living in Sin: Inside a Religious Reform School (18th)

Former students recount actual experiences of emotional abuse in the name of religion in this sobering look at an Indiana reform school. It’s not exactly an enjoyable watch, but it’s certainly eye-opening.

Melancholia (20th)

There aren’t enough people talking about this underappreciated Lars von Trier film, which stars Kirsten Dunst and is full of emotion, atmosphere, and things to say. It’s not easy to watch, but it’s totally worth it.

Billions S6 (23rd)

Billions premieres its first season without Damian Lewis, and we’re a little worried. That said, we’ll give it a shot because Paul Giamatti is a fantastic actor and having Corey Stoll on board is always a plus.

BINGE

Dirty John, The Dirty Truth (17th)

You’ve listened to the podcast, seen the dramatised TV show, and now it’s time to view the documentary on John Meehan aka Dirty John’s life and loves. True crime fans will not want to miss out on this.

Somebody Somewhere S1

Bridget Everett, a comedian, actor, singer, and cabaret performer, has finally gotten her own show. What’s better? It appears to be fantastic! Expect a lot of laughs as well as some touching, genuine moments.

The Coolangatta Gold

Here’s a little slice of beautiful Aussie cinematic history, a film about beach sports that actually kicked off the iron man race, which is still going strong today. Furthermore, it was created in 1984, which means AMAZING era-specific FASHUN can be found everywhere (although mainly budgie smugglers tbh).

Amazon Prime Video

As We See It

Three flatmates, all on the autism spectrum, star in this charming drama. We follow their lives and loves as they search for happiness and connection. This appears to be extremely enjoyable.

My Son

This excellent drama stars James McAvoy and Claire Foy as the parents of an abducted child and the effects it has on them. This is a beautiful and touching film that may require tissues and a hard drink.

Buckley’s Chance

Bill Nighy’s always wonderful Bill Nighy stars in this children’s picture set in the Australian outback. The critics were silently critical of it, but do you know anything about film critics? All of them are monsters. Every single one of them.

The Forever Purge

The fifth instalment in the Purge franchise depicts America as a dismal wasteland filled with dangerous nutbags and lethal mayhem. So, it’s a documentary, right? This bleak picture will appeal to fans of caustic, satirical (and very violent) dystopian fiction.

DISNEY+

The World According to Jeff Goldblum S2

You adore him, we adore him, and everyone adores him. Jeff Goldblum is back for another season of explaining things, investigating things, and just being himself, much to the delight of all.

The Hate U Give

Based on the enormously influential YA novel, this is a moving and hard-hitting drama. This is a fantastic film with a lot to say about it that is well worth your time.

Apple TV+

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock

Remember Fraggle Rock, kids? Heh, probably not. Whatever the case may be, it’s back on Apple TV+, and you can dance your worries away. Down at Fraggle Rock, let the music play. You’ll have a hard time getting that out of your thoughts.