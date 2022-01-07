Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 08:15 pm

Zendaya’s open ups about her emotional connection with ‘Euphoria’

Zendaya 'wet' gown at Venice Film Festival becomes talks of the town; Take a look

Zendaya talks about her emotional connection with the show Euphoria in a recent interview, she said: “I had to do it”.

Zendaya opens up about her emotional investment in the show and character, during her recent interview just ahead of the streaming of the second season of ‘Euphoria’ on January 9.

Zendaya mentioned: “I think the choice to do this show wasn’t really a choice. I just felt like I had to do it. I felt very connected and emotionally invested in Rue, and the characters”.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ actress said, “When I met Sam, I immediately was drawn to the story that he was telling and how honest it was because I think Rue is a version of himself, and his experience with addiction”.

She also talked about her relevant character of ‘Rue’, “For a lot of people, Rue was a version of themselves, whether it be their sobriety journey, or their mental health journey, whatever the case may be, and I think so many people connected to that”.

However, HBO’s award-winning drama series ‘Euphoria’ will be back on screens for its second season on January 9.

 

 

