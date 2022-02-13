Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
13th Feb, 2022. 07:37 pm
A Fire breaks out on Bigg Boss set, no injuries reported

Bigg Boss

Fire broke out on Bigg Boss sets

At around 1 p.m. on Sunday, a fire broke out on the sets of the reality show Bigg Boss in Film City, Goregaon, Mumbai. To put out the fire, four fire engines were sent to the scene.

So yet, no injuries have been reported, according to officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The cause of the fire remains unknown.

 

Meanwhile, on January 30, the last episode of Bigg Boss Season 15, presented by superstar Salman Khan, aired. Tejasswi Prakash, an actor, won the Bigg Boss Season 15 trophy and a monetary award of Rs. 40 lakh.

The season’s theme was a jungle, and as a result, the contestants were seen in a much more aggressive posture. To make it to the end of Bigg Boss 15, the competitors had to go through a lot of ups and downs.

During the season, they also went through an emotional roller coaster. After a 115-day battle, the show has finally decided on a winner. The final two finalists were unquestionably the most deserving. Tejasswi Prakash praised her parents for their support after receiving the trophy.

