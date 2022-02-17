Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600
Aima Baig slays in a black ribbed cut-out midi bodycon
Pakistan’s singing sensation, Aima Baig, is nothing short of a vision of beauty. Her latest photos frequently win the hearts of her social media followers.
Recently, the singer dropped her sizzling photos wearing a black cut-out ribbed midi bodycon and looked like a sight for sore eyes. Let’s take a look at the gorgeous photos of Aima.
“Went a lil cray cray… since @biyabutt said so. Toh whynot merijaan lol,” the Malang singer wrote in the caption.
Earlier, the singer celebrated Valentine’s Day with her longtime beau, Shahbaz Shigri.
