Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 09:43 pm
Aima Baig slays in a black ribbed cut-out midi bodycon

Pakistan’s singing sensation, Aima Baig, is nothing short of a vision of beauty. Her latest photos frequently win the hearts of her social media followers.

Recently, the singer dropped her sizzling photos wearing a black cut-out ribbed midi bodycon and looked like a sight for sore eyes. Let’s take a look at the gorgeous photos of Aima.

“Went a lil cray cray… since @biyabutt said so. Toh whynot merijaan lol,” the Malang singer wrote in the caption.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)

Earlier, the singer celebrated Valentine’s Day with her longtime beau, Shahbaz Shigri.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)

