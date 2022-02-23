Aima Baig trolled for wearing BOLD dress

Singer Aima Baig is nothing short of a vision of beauty. Her latest photos frequently win the hearts of her social media followers. She is in high demand for playback singing and concerts. Aima Baig is currently visible on practically every platform. She is not only a playback vocalist, but also a live performer, so everyone keeps an eye on her.

Recently, the Malang singer shared her pictures on Instagram wearing a crop top under a crop white sweatshirt, and netizens were outraged over her body-revealing pictures. Here are some of the photos she shared:

People began harshly condemning her for her bold attire and voiced their opinions without hesitation:

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com