Aiman Khan celebrates 10 million followers on Instagram
The most adored celebrity, Aiman Khan, known for her elegant style and unique fashion sense, has reached 10 million followers on Instgaram.
The actress hit the milestone by sharing 1546 posts, which included breathtaking photographs and videos of herself.
On Monday, the Ishq Tamasha actress shared a video of herself wearing a pretty mustard outfit, posing in front of the camera like a true diva.
“Thankyou so much everyone for immense love! Celebrating 10 million followers today! Yay love you all,” the mommy of Amal wrote in the caption.
She has also joined the popular video-sharing app TikTok and shared her first-ever TikTok video with her fans.
