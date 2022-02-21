Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 07:32 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Aiman Khan celebrates 10 million followers on Instagram

Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 07:32 pm
Aiman Khan celebrates 10 million followers on Instagram

Aiman Khan celebrates 10 million followers on Instagram

The most adored celebrity, Aiman Khan, known for her elegant style and unique fashion sense, has reached 10 million followers on Instgaram.

The actress hit the milestone by sharing 1546 posts, which included breathtaking photographs and videos of herself.

On Monday, the Ishq Tamasha actress shared a video of herself wearing a pretty mustard outfit, posing in front of the camera like a true diva.

“Thankyou so much everyone for immense love! Celebrating 10 million followers today! Yay love you all,” the mommy of Amal wrote in the caption.

She has also joined the popular video-sharing app TikTok and shared her first-ever TikTok video with her fans.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AIMAN MUNEEB (@aimankhan.official)

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

16 mins ago
Royals are 'Concerned' as the Queen Elizabeth catches Covid and Harry's isolation is 'emphasised,' expert

According to an expert, members of the royal family are understandably "worried"...
23 mins ago
Inside Queen Elizabeth II's 'HMS Bubble' – tremendous sacrifices, pressures, and recent changes

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Queen's staff has done all...
23 mins ago
Saif Ali Khan spends quality time with kids in a perfect picture

The first birthday of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's kid...
33 mins ago
Queen Elizabeth receives good news amid battle with COVID-19

Late on Sunday, Britain's Queen Elizabeth received some much-needed good news, only...
36 mins ago
Inside the star-studded launch event of Kashmir Beats Season 2

Pakistani music can be obtained on a variety of platforms. Coke Studio,...
38 mins ago
Here's why Esha Deol decides to be part of upcoming crime thriller Rudra

Esha Deol, who will star in 'Rudra - The Edge of Darkness,'...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Will Smeed
1 min ago
PSL 7: ‘PSL definitely allowed me to improve parts of my game,’ says Will Smeed

PSL 7: Will Smeed who is currently playing for the Quetta Gladiators,...
Janhvi Kapoor
4 mins ago
Janhvi Kapoor gives summer vibes in a yellow Saree!

Janhvi Kapoor's most recent outfit has us shouting "All hail to the...
WATCH: Aamir Liaquat enjoys a romantic date night with his wife Dania
13 mins ago
WATCH: Aamir Liaquat enjoys a romantic date night with his wife Syeda Dania Shah

Aamir Liaquat Hussian, who tied the knot for the third time, is...
Alia Bhatt
14 mins ago
Alia Bhatt recalls her early days audition when she was 9

Alia Bhatt, whose next film Gangubai Kathiawadi marks her first collaboration with...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600