Aiman Khan in black outfit has proved to give a taste of luxe style
Aiman Khan, an actress, and social media celebrity, surely knows how to pull off fashion trends, which we all adore. She usually appeared in a traditional, luxurious, and laid-back look with a trendy touch of millennial style. From bridal wear to luxury festive outfits.
The Zindaan actress recently headed into a festive photoshoot for a clothing brand and robbed our hearts with her ravishing looks.
In the pictures, a-mommy-to Amal Muneeb donned a black outfit styled with a matching organza dupatta. She accessorized her look with a golden earpiece. For makeup, the diva gives herself a soft look with pink lips and copper eyelids.
