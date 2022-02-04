Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 09:29 pm
Aiman Khan in black outfit has proved to give a taste of luxe style

Aiman Khan, an actress, and social media celebrity, surely knows how to pull off fashion trends, which we all adore. She usually appeared in a traditional, luxurious, and laid-back look with a trendy touch of millennial style. From bridal wear to luxury festive outfits.

The Zindaan actress recently headed into a festive photoshoot for a clothing brand and robbed our hearts with her ravishing looks.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AIMAN MUNEEB (@aimankhan.official)

In the pictures, a-mommy-to Amal Muneeb donned a black outfit styled with a matching organza dupatta. She accessorized her look with a golden earpiece. For makeup, the diva gives herself a soft look with pink lips and copper eyelids.

