Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 01:13 pm
Ali & Saboor treats fans with scintillating clicks at a post-wedding dinner

Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly

Newlyweds Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly, who tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah ceremony on January 07, left fans to go gaga as they posed for the most scintillating and charming snaps.

At the post-wedding dinner, Saboor and Ali served couple goals as they were seen enjoying with their showbiz friends.

Sharing beautiful clicks from the occasion, the Fitrat actress captioned the post as: “A hand to hold and a reason to believe”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saboor Ali Ansari (@sabooraly)

For the dinner get-together, Saboor Aly turned heads with her beautiful looks in gold hue net saree and a very traditional signature jewellery set.

While Ali Ansari definitely looked debonair and dabber in so much sophisticated dress shirt and pants with some changed hairstyle.

 

