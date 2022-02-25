Alizeh Shah Sami Khan set to share the screen together in upcoming drama

Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 06:19 pm
Alizeh Shah and Sami Khan set to share the screen together in upcoming drama

Alizeh Shah and Sami Khan have paired up to share the screen in an upcoming drama serial. It would be a real treat to see them on screen together. With Alizeh’s bitter-sweet attitude and Sami’s lovely demeanor, it would be a complete entertainment package.

The two will appear together for the first time in Mohabbat ki Akhri Kahani, a film written by Zafar Mairaaj and directed by Mohsin Ali. The project also includes Shahzeal Shoukat and Shahzad Sheikh.

The star-studded cast and Sami and Alizeh’s romance would be a huge success.

Read more: Alizeh Shah shameful video viral with makeup artist

Miss Shah is one of the Pakistani actresses who is usually under fire due to her bold personality and faces criticism because of her behavior.

Earlier, some of the popular and senior actors made a shocking revelation about the Ehd e Wafa star, saying that she misbehaved with them.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

 

