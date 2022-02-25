Alizeh Shah Sami Khan set to share the screen together in upcoming drama

Alizeh Shah and Sami Khan have paired up to share the screen in an upcoming drama serial. It would be a real treat to see them on screen together. With Alizeh’s bitter-sweet attitude and Sami’s lovely demeanor, it would be a complete entertainment package.

The two will appear together for the first time in ‘Mohabbat ki Akhri Kahani,‘ a film written by Zafar Mairaaj and directed by Mohsin Ali. The project also includes Shahzeal Shoukat and Shahzad Sheikh.

The star-studded cast and Sami and Alizeh’s romance would be a huge success.

