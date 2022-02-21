Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 12:18 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Alizeh Shah harvesting crops in this neon-coloured sweatshirt

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 12:18 am
Alizeh Shah harvesting crops in this neon-coloured sweatshirt.

Alizeh Shah harvesting crops in this neon-coloured sweatshirt.

Actress and social media sensation Alizeh Shah, who loves to be in the headlines and also enjoys a huge fan following on social media, proved she is a glam queen in her latest pictures.

On Instagram, the Ehd e Wafa actress shared her picture and a video while harvesting crops, wearing a neon-colored sweatshirt.

Shah looks stunning in this stunning sunny picture, as she recently gave herself a new hairstyle. The Mera Dil Mera Dushman star loves to keep her hair short.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial)

She is a social media queen and most trending personality, who has been in the gossip for her bold outfits and dance videos that immediately catch the eye of netizens and go viral.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial)

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

 

Read More

24 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make a mistake in their battle to 'prove power.'

During the couple's UK security controversy, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have...
50 mins ago
Twin brothers marry twin sisters and give birth to twin sons

Due to an extraordinarily unusual occurrence, two recently born kids are both...
1 hour ago
Ayeza Khan welcomes spring with a smile, see photos 

Ayeza Khan is an actress who has proven her fashion game. The...
2 hours ago
Prince Louis has yet to achieve this royal milestone

We've seen many sweet milestones for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's...
3 hours ago
Netizens reacts to Gehraiyaan movie, 'Picture banani nahi aati'

Deepika Padukone may not have returned to the big screen in theatres after...
3 hours ago
10 royal couples who have divorced

While royal weddings are often a source of great excitement and public...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

3 mins ago
Prince Harry will expose Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage

Prince Harry's explosive book, due out later this year, is likely to...
Queen Elizabeth
7 mins ago
Royal watchers are outraged as the Queen Elizabeth continues to do ‘light work’ in the face of a covid-19 diagnosis

When it was revealed that the Queen had tested positive for Covid-19,...
PSL 7: Erin Holland looks beauty in black
22 mins ago
PSL 7: Erin Holland looks beauty in black

Australian cricket commentator Erin Holland, who is winning hearts with her desi...
Prince Harry
24 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make a mistake in their battle to ‘prove power.’

During the couple's UK security controversy, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600