Alizeh Shah harvesting crops in this neon-coloured sweatshirt.

Actress and social media sensation Alizeh Shah, who loves to be in the headlines and also enjoys a huge fan following on social media, proved she is a glam queen in her latest pictures.

On Instagram, the Ehd e Wafa actress shared her picture and a video while harvesting crops, wearing a neon-colored sweatshirt.

Shah looks stunning in this stunning sunny picture, as she recently gave herself a new hairstyle. The Mera Dil Mera Dushman star loves to keep her hair short.

She is a social media queen and most trending personality, who has been in the gossip for her bold outfits and dance videos that immediately catch the eye of netizens and go viral.

