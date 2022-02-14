Arjun Kapoor’s mushy Valentine’s Day post for Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, Bollywood’s lovebirds, rarely use social media to declare their love. Arjun used musical inspiration to write a sweet post for his ladylove Malaika on Valentine’s Day.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora intertwined their arms around one other in an unseen picture as the actor shared this wonderful recollection.

Arjun shared the hazy but unforgettable shot on Instagram, with a remark that was a nod to Bill Withers’ famous track Ain’t No Sunshine. Arjun wrote, “Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone | It’s not warm when she’s away | Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone | And she’s always gone too long | Anytime she’s goes away.”

Malaika Arora professed her love for her partner on social media. Taking to Instagram, Malaika shared a photo in which she can be seen hugging Arjun Kapoor as the actor holds her close and kisses her forehead. She captioned it, “Mine (heart emoji).”