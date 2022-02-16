Ayesha Omar and Sachal Afzal’s sizzling photoshoot set internet on fire
Actress and model Ayesha Omar has proven again that she is quite the star fashionista, flaunting grace and true diva in a slew of gorgeous photoshoots.
Turning to Instagram, the BulBulay star treated her fans with a romantic photoshoot and piqued fans’ hinting at a relationship with fashion model Sachal Afzal.
View this post on Instagram
In the pictures, the duo displayed aesthetic flamboyance in Valentine’s Day-themed red dresses and hearts, raising the temperature. On Instagram,
The 40-year-old actor shared bold and loved-up photographs from the fashion photoshoot, captioning them “#ayeshaomar #lover.”
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Ayesha will be seen in Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer along with Yasir Hussain.
