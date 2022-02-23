Ayeza Khan praises Mira Sethi for her sizzling pictures

Author and actor Mira Sethi recently set temperatures soaring after she shared a series of sultry pictures in a metallic saree and showed off her toned body and flaunted her curves in a gold metallic saree.

The Ye Dil Mera actress took to her Instagram wearing a moonlight metallic saree and has drawn comparisons with ace Bollywood star Katrina Kaif’s look from Tip Tip Barsa Pani.

Over her pictures, Pakistani diva Ayeza Khan gave her a compliment under the comment section.

Her stunning pictures have garnered lovely reactions as she left her Insta fam in complete awe. However, some of the friends and fans also dubbed Mira Katrina’s doppelganger.

“Tip tip barsa pani,” commented one, referring to Mira’s outfit.

