Ayeza Khan welcomes spring with a smile, see photos 

Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 11:04 pm
Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 11:04 pm
Ayeza Khan is an actress who has proven her fashion game. The actress has been riding high and looking the part after the success of Mere Pas Tum Ho! Ayeza has demonstrated that she knows what’s up when it comes to looking beautiful, from stylish pantsuits to enviable casual ensembles to a drool-worthy bridal photoshoot.

The mother of two recently appeared in a photoshoot for a clothing brand to showcase the spring collection and look pretty in every aspect.

“When you are awakened by the innocence of a warm gentle breeze. When the daisies and tulips become your favourite companions. Finally, the scent of spring’s morning dew and the giggles echoing through the flower fields are all our mind occupies,” the diva captioned her post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

In the pictures, Ayeza can be seen wearing breezy floral pink and purple outfits paired with pearl jewelry.

