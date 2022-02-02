Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 11:40 pm

Brian Cox has a secret crush on Brad Pitt on Troy Set: ‘I’m straight but I thought wow’

CREDIT: ALEX BAILEY/WARNER BROS/KOBAL/SHUTTERSTOCK (2)

The Succession actor, in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, he talked about his time making 2004’s Troy. Cox played the character of Agamemnon.

Cox shared his experience while working with the Troy team as “great experience” at work with the “great cast” that included Orlando Bloom, Eric Bana, Brendan Gleeson, Diane Kruger and Sean Bean.

Cox remembered having a secret crush on the lead actor Pitt’s appearance on set.

“I remember at one point,” he said, “just kind of being agog at Brad ’cause, you know, he’d never been in costumes like that. We had all experienced these great costume epics because we’d spent most of our time like that, if we’d done the classical theater; we were always without pants! Brad walked on and my jaw was down because he was so stunningly beautiful.”

“I mean, I’m straight, but I just thought, ‘Wow! My God, this guy is stunning!’ ” Cox added with a laugh. “What chance does one have sharing the screen with this beautiful, beautiful man?”

Pitt has also opened up about how Troy was a turning point in his career. The Oscar winner told The New York Times Magazine in 2019 that he was “disappointed” in the film.

“I had to do Troy because — I guess I can say all this now — I pulled out of another movie and then had to do something for the studio. So I was put in Troy,” he said. “It wasn’t painful, but I realized that the way that movie was being told was not how I wanted it to be. I made my own mistakes in it.”

“What am I trying to say about Troy? I could not get out of the middle of the frame. It was driving me crazy. I’d become spoiled working with David Fincher. It’s no slight on [Troy director] Wolfgang Petersen. Das Boot is one of the all-time great films,” continued Pitt. “But somewhere in it, Troy became a commercial kind of thing. Every shot was like, ‘Here’s the hero!’ There was no mystery.”

Added Pitt, “So about that time I made a decision that I was only going to invest in quality stories, for lack of a better term. It was a distinct shift that led to the next decade of films.”

