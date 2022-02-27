Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 07:18 pm
Check out what makes Sara Ali Khan ‘scream and cry’

Sara Ali

Find out what makes Sara Ali Khan cry and scream

Sara Ali Khan has always surprised the paparazzi with her fondness for quirky clothing that blends comfort and flare. The young actor’s daily outfit is highlighted by breezy designs, from her broad range of appealing blouses to her staple cotton kurtas.

Sara Ali shared her difficulties as she put on a variety of clothing in response to her stylist’s demands.

The actress from ‘Atrangi Re’ is known for wearing casual ensembles with typical aspects such as bright patterns, odd cuts, and sleeves.

Sara entered the room, and the voiceover said, ‘My stylist makes me try on a million outfits.’This is how it goes.’ Then we saw her try on a variety of ensembles, ranging from lehengas to bikinis to short skirts, and let us tell you, Sara looked stunning in them all.

Check out the reel here!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

 

