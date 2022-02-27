Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 10:35 pm
Deepika Padukone opens up about best advice she got from SRK

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone opens up about best advice she got in her career

Deepika Padukone is the definition of perfection and intelligence. The actress has ruled the hearts of her admirers since her role as Shanti Priya in the 2007 film Om Shanti Om. People also like her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan.

With films like Chennai Express and Om Shanti Om, the pair have shown that they have one of the greatest onscreen chemistry in Bollywood.

While talking to Filmfare, the 36-year-old actress said, “The most valuable pieces of advice, I received from Shah Rukh Khan was to always work with people you know you are going to have a good time with, because while you are making a movie you are also living life, making memories and creating experiences.” However, she also told that she got the worst piece of advice when she was 18-year-old and somebody told her to get breast implantation. She said, “I often wonder how I had the wisdom to not take it seriously.”

The actress is also gearing up to pair opposite SRK in Pathan, she opened up on one of the best pieces of advice she got from King Khan himself.

