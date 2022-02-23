Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, 3 brides who nailed the wedding dress

The goal of a bridal trousseau is to dazzle the audience. Making decisions that are nothing short of out of the box is the key to nailing a look. It’s easy to see why trains enter the wedding scene since some brides utilize this as the ultimate occasion to call for show-stopping drama.

Katrina Kaif.

Katrina Kaif, the actress of Sooryavanshi, wore a Sabyasachi saree that was a tribute to her mother dearest’s British ancestry. Is it possible to believe this? 40 artisans collaborated to construct this tulle gown, which took 1800 hours of their effort to complete. It was paired with a full-sleeved blouse that has hand-embroidered flowers in bright colors.

Deepika Padukone.

In a dress by Beirut-based designer Zuhair Murad with a high-low hemline, long sleeves, a V-neckline, and a thick belt, the actress Deepika Padukone exuded unmistakable charm. There’s nothing quite like the appealing streak of pzazz that a train veil can provide.

Shibani Dandekar.

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar, the most recent beauty to enter the married club, were too damn gorgeous and handsome as a couple. She wore red, but it was an enhanced version of a bridal gown.