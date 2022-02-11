Does Adele have baby plans for next year?

Adele discusses everything from engagement rumors to her canceled Las Vegas stint on the Graham Norton Show.

Norton got right to the point on the show, asking the Skyfall singer about the elephant in the room, her Lorraine Schwartz diamond ring, which she wears on her left ring finger. Adele wore the ring for the first time at the Brit Awards in 2022.

Interestingly, the Grammy Award winner replied cheekily, “If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele (@adele)

Adele went on to add that she wanted a baby brother or sister for her son, Angelo who is 9 years old now. The Easy On Me singer also gave an explanation for cancelling her Las Vegas residency, “I tried my hardest and really thought I would be able to pull something together in time. I regret that I kept going until that late in the day. It would have been a really half-a***d show and I can’t do that,” via ET Canada.

Moreover, “People will see straight through me up on the stage and know I didn’t want to be doing it. I’ve never done anything like that in my life and I’m not going to start now,” Adele continued to add. She also partly announced that she was in the process of revitalizing the residency and absolutely wanted to perform in Las Vegas this year.