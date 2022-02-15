Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 02:33 pm
Georgina Rodriguez give fans a glimpse of her special Valentine’s Day

Georgina Rodriguez Valentine's Day celebration with Cristiano Ronaldo

Legendary Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez celebrated Valentine’s Day to its fullest.

Georgina Rodriguez, who is expecting twins with the famous athlete, has received a hundred roses from Cristiano Ronaldo on Valentine’s Day.

“May we not lack love to feel alive unconditional love,” she captioned alongside a series of old and new pictures.

In the first photo, fans spot handmade cards from twin Mateo, Eva and youngest daughter Alana with glitter decorations. The other picture showed a rose bouquet supposedly delivered to her by her soccer player boyfriend.

 

Also Read: Ronaldo’s girlfriend narrates her life story with Netflix documentary

Sharing further glimpses of her special day from Manchester, she also posted PDA-filled pictures with Ronaldo and left fans awestruck.

The Portuguese striker has been with Rodriguez since 2017 and the couple has a daughter together.

he dated Russian model Irina Shayk for nearly five years until January 2015, when their break-up was described as “like a death” in the family by his sister Elma.

Ronaldo was linked to a number of women after that, but it became apparent a few years ago that Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez is officially the Portugal captain’s partner.

This relationship is clearly the most serious as Georgina recently gave birth to a baby girl – and the Juventus star’s fourth child.

The two have both made clear they are in love, and Georgina even spelt it out on Instagram.

