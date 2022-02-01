Gigi Hadid and Tan France will co-host Season 2 of Netflix’s “Next in Fashion.”

Gigi Hadid will appear on Netflix’s Next in Fashion as a fashion expert. Tan France of Queer Eye is set to co-host the show with the supermodel. After the streamer made a statement on Twitter, she turned to social media to celebrate the wonderful news.

Her inclusion to the show follows the departure of former co-host Alexa Chung from the show.

While this is Gigi’s first time on the streaming platform, it isn’t the first time she’s taken on a new position recently. She stated that she’d be featured in the upcoming Versace campaign with her sister, Bella, only days before announcing her new job in Next In Fashion.