Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 02:00 am

Gigi Hadid and Tan France will co-host Season 2 of Netflix’s “Next in Fashion.”

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 02:00 am
Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid will appear on Netflix’s Next in Fashion as a fashion expert. Tan France of Queer Eye is set to co-host the show with the supermodel. After the streamer made a statement on Twitter, she turned to social media to celebrate the wonderful news.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by T A N . F R A N C E (@tanfrance)


Her inclusion to the show follows the departure of former co-host Alexa Chung from the show.

While this is Gigi’s first time on the streaming platform, it isn’t the first time she’s taken on a new position recently. She stated that she’d be featured in the upcoming Versace campaign with her sister, Bella, only days before announcing her new job in Next In Fashion.

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Kanye West’s actions is bringing Pete and Kim closer: Source

We're all aware of the current Kanye-Kim-Pete saga. Kanye West made multiple...
3 hours ago
Pam And Tommy: The reality behind the infamous s** tape

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee were the quintessential celebrity couple. The perfect...
5 hours ago
Jackie turns 65 as Tiger Shroff said he's the ‘best dad’

Jackie Shroff, an actor, celebrated her 65th birthday on Tuesday. Jackie's wife...
5 hours ago
When Kriti Sanon turned heads in a brown pantsuit!

A well-known designer dressed the Leo girl Kriti Sanon, choosing to make the...
6 hours ago
Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed faces trolls over their weird honeymoon outfits

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed are on their honeymoon, enjoying Sri Lanka's...
6 hours ago
Julia Bradbury returns to This Morning four months after battling with breast cancer

Julia Bradbury appeared on This Morning four months after her surgery, revealing...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Bella Hadid pictures
15 mins ago
Bella Hadid opens about her abusive relationships with men and women

Bella Hadid has spoken out about purported abuse in the past. In recent...
26 mins ago
A fairytale wedding for Kourtney Kardashian And Travis BarkerA fairytale wedding for Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker

Us Weekly got a brief report on the current state of Kourtney Kardashian...
FBR Draw list
37 mins ago
FBR unveils software for expeditious process of sales tax returns

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched a pilot run...
FBR Draw list
40 mins ago
FBR unveils software for expeditious process of sales tax returns

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched a pilot run...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600