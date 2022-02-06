Guide to a great northern getaway

The Northern areas of Pakistan have long been laurelled as some of the most breath taking and in some cases life changing sights in the world. This is due to not just the sheer expanse of gorgeous views on offer but also the peace and quiet. The world just seems to stop when you are a few hundred kilometers above the sea level. You can finally stop and smell the roses (in this case peach blossoms and windflowers). That being said it can equally be daunting as there’s so much to see and so much to do, you surely will always be left feeling like you missed something as you descend the mountains. That’s where this list comes in which not only ensures that you end up hitting all the necessary main stays of the great north but also maps out a trip for you so you get to experience all the north has to offer in a time efficient manner.

First Stop: Swat

Swat is the door to enter the greater northern areas, but that does not mean it’s just that. On your way to Swat you are greeted by peach orchards, which when in bloom, colour the land scape in a beautiful shade of pink. Swat’s attractions center around the Swat River which flows in the middle of the main city as well as amazing views of the Falak Sar the tallest mountain in Swat measuring 19,544 feet. The river beams with famous Swat Trout, a local delicacy that you shouldn’t miss out on. If you follow the river you can find yourself at the Jarogo Waterfall right in the heart of Swat, it is 400 feet tall and shrouded with tall pine trees. It offers an amazing opportunity to go for a hike or take a dip. If that does not quite catch your fancy, drive up to Malam Jabba where you can sip coffee at the serene PC Hotel while you take in the views. If that is still not up your alley and you wish for a more secluded and closer to nature experience you could make your way to the lush Alpine Meadows surrounded by the beautiful Alpine Lakes. Go picnic-ing, read a book, take gram-worthy pictures or go fishing. This is just the gateway to the north it only goes up from here (pun intended.)

Second Stop: Kaghan and Babusar

Your next stop shall be Kaghan. Kaghan offers up a tantalizing outlet to immerse yourself in nature, it has two picturesque lakes namely Siri Lake and Payee Lake both located close to each other and 2,590 feet above sea level. Other attractions are the Kawai village surrounded by greenery and completely cut off from the world which makes for an amazing opportunity to completely disconnect from the world and go out to interact with the locals. This is more of the perfect pit stop for you to take in some breath-taking views, as you make your way through Babusar and into the deep northern areas. Babusar top is well known tourist attraction not because of just the views but the drive itself. It is quite a treacherous route, so make sure to check for snow beforehand. However, if you do find yourself as one of the lucky few who visit at just the right time of year that driving up Babusar is the road trip to remember!

Third Stop: Gilgit

Gilgit is a region with rich history, and locals with hospitality that will make leaving the place all the more difficult. Gilgit has a very unique opportunity for tourists during their Shandur Polo Festival, even if you have never been interested in the sport it’s a nice opportunity to mingle with locals and be mesmerised by the horses. While in Gilgit you should also try their renowned Manto’s which are small boiled or fried dumplings, and what better way to burn off those Manto calories than to go for an invigorating hike? Of hiking venues, you have no shortage here, want to hike to the base camp of the world’s second largest mountain K2? You can do that. Want to hike and horse ride your way through a beautiful valley to a lake so blue it looks like Lapis Lazuli? You can do that too by taking one of the many treks up to Nanga Parbat. You can also buy world famous dry fruits and souvenirs here from a large and bustling market place. As mentioned above Gilgit is a historic city so you have the unique opportunity to visit the 7th Century Karagh Buddha Carvings to find your inner Zen. All in all, Gilgit is a necessary stop.

Final Stop: Skardu

Skardu is the perfect place to round off your trip not only is it again one of the most historic cities in the north but it is also full of breath taking lakes and forests, what you should really put on your to do list is visiting all the amazing and well preserved palaces and forts when visiting this place. Our top picks are the Shigar Fort and Khaplu Palace, both of these are hotels now but you don’t need to be staying there to visit, order a cup of warm tea take in the sights and imagine how it feels to be royalty. Another must do is hiking and kayaking in and around the Shangrila resort. The city is tourist-ified but that is not a bad thing as it ensures there are ways to accommodate any adventure.

This is a good road map to get started with, it is not the end all be all for your northern adventures but it ensures that you have some idea as to which places are essentials and what you can do there. The North is a nature and history buff’s dream world and here’s hoping that this article gave you that much-needed push to pack your bags and head to the north right this second!